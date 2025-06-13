Skip to Content
Warmer weekend, Father’s Day & graduations

KEYT
today at 3:56 pm
Temperatures are rising heading into the busy weekend.

High pressure expands west from Arizona on Saturday, tracking 70s for our region.

The marine layer will be less influential this weekend, mostly sunny on Father's Day with temperatures nearing 80 degrees even along the coast.

Breezy sundowners are expected each evening this weekend but likely under advisory levels.

Strong northerly winds will return by next week possibly up to 55 mph.

Low pressure & stronger onshore flow will create brief cooling on Monday though most communities will stay above normal.

Temperatures ramp back up by Wednesday.

Evan Vega

