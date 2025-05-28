Motorcycle crash in Thousand Oaks leaves rider dead

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A motorcyclist died Tuesday after leaving the roadway and hitting a large electrical pole.

Paramedics say they found motorcyclist Matthew Estrada on Erbes Road north of Tubbs Street at 10:20 p.m. according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

They attempted life saving measures on the scene. The motorcyclist was brought to a hospital but was pronounced deceased when they arrived.

Thousand Oaks Traffic Investigator Christ Riggs says anyone who witnessed the collision or has any additional information about the collision is encouraged to contact them at (805) 494-8271 or

Christopher.riggs@ventura.org