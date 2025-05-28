Skip to Content
News

Motorcycle crash in Thousand Oaks leaves rider dead

Jesus Reyes
By
today at 11:41 am
Published 12:00 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A motorcyclist died Tuesday after leaving the roadway and hitting a large electrical pole.

Paramedics say they found motorcyclist Matthew Estrada on Erbes Road north of Tubbs Street at 10:20 p.m. according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

They attempted life saving measures on the scene. The motorcyclist was brought to a hospital but was pronounced deceased when they arrived.

Thousand Oaks Traffic Investigator Christ Riggs says anyone who witnessed the collision or has any additional information about the collision is encouraged to contact them at (805) 494-8271 or
Christopher.riggs@ventura.org

Article Topic Follows: News
crash
fatal accident
fatal crash
motorcycle accident
motorcycle collision
Motorcycle Crash

Jump to comments ↓

Christer Schmidt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content