Coroner rules death accidental in golf cart crash that killed John Elway’s agent

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Story Update 05/09/2025: The Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner Bureau has released the cause of death for Jeff Sperbeck, longtime agent of NFL legend John Elway.

According to the Coroner's report, the cause of death is "blunt head trauma," and the manner of death is "accident," and the mode of death (how the injury occurred) is "passenger fell from golf cart."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports the investigation into the incident remains open and ongoing.

(Earlier story - 05/02/2025)

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said there doesn't appear to be signs of any criminal activity in the golf cart accident that killed Jeff Sperbeck, longtime agent of NFL legend John Elway, in La Quinta over the weekend.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon at the 53200 block of Humboldt Boulevard, inside the Madison Club. Sperbeck was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

Elway was reportedly driving the golf cart at the time of the accident, witnesses told News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur.

Bianco shared a statement with News Channel 3's Karen Devine on Friday:

“While the investigation is not yet completed, there is nothing we have learned to indicate this is anything other than a tragic accident.”

Bianco expanded on the investigation in an interview with the Denver Post on Friday, where he stated that medical personnel at the scene did not find evidence that Elway was inebriated at the time of the accident. There were no specific details as to how medical personnel reached that conclusion.

Bianco added that the Sheriff's Office is reviewing surveillance footage and witness testimony.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office did not respond to the scene as Bianco told the Denver Post that first responders didn't immediately flag RSO for any sort of investigatation. The agency confirmed to News Channe 3 that they were made aware of the accident on Monday then launched their investigation.

TMZ reports that Elway was seen at a party two hours before the accident.

Elway has hired Denver-based attorney, Harvey Steinberg, according to multiple reports Friday. Steinberg issued a statement on behalf of his client.

“This has been a terrible time for everyone involved and our hearts continue to go out to the Sperbeck family. As John grieves this unimaginable loss, we appreciate the efforts of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation has confirmed what we already knew: this was a tragic accident and sometimes things happen in life that we will never comprehend.”

