Light rain Tuesday, heavy rain Wednesday

Light rain begins Monday night with scattered showers lasting through Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain arrives from the north Wednesday evening. Rainfall rates could reach .5 to .75 per hour. Strong winds and mountain snow expected as well. About 1 inch of rain possible across the region by the end of the midweek storm.

A flood watch has been issued Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for Santa Barbara County South Coast, parts of the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura County. Flash flooding, thunderstorms and debris flows possible.

A winter storm watch goes in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning for Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, 1 inch of snow possible as low as 5000 ft, up to 5 inches possible through 5500 ft, and winds near 50 mph possible.

Brief from the rain on Friday night into Saturday before rain chances jump up again Sunday.