Help from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is heading to the wildfire impacted communities in Los Angeles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Donations coming in to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will help Direct Relief provide aid to victims in the Los Angeles area fire zones.

A special table has been set up at the Arlington Theatre in the lobby.

Donations will go towards vital supplies for health care services including safety gear for those removing or sorting through the fire debris.

Donations will also be doubled with a $100,000 matching grant.

For a special contribution, you will receive a t-shirt created just for this cause.

Direct Relief Emergency Response Manager, Aaron Rabinowitz said, "we are handing out water bottles and tote bags and the film festival has provided special t-shirts that are only available here and for anyone who donates $100 they are able to get one of these t-shirts."

Before every tribute or special event at the Arlington, the audience is made aware of the Direct Relief table. There is also a promotional slate that appears on the screen.