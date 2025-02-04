Businesses near the Santa Barbara International Film Festival sites expect to get some of the spotlight with a spike in sales

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There's a solid economic boost in downtown during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

It is underway through February 15.

"People just like to come out and see what's going on and it's also fun to be part of something that is so electric," said

Josh Ellis at M Special Brewing Company.

The movie stars, including Oscar nominees and their fans are coming out for the 40th anniversary of the Film Festival and it's expected to create a buzz with thousands of people in motion for the 200 films and tributes.

This event comes at the right time when sales are generally slower.

Financially the festival comes at just the right time for downtown to start the year, which is normally slow.

"Business takes a dip naturally for various reasons and the film festival is the first week where we see a spike in numbers and increase in business," said

Nadia Ajlouni who has owned the Blue Owl restaurant for the last four years. It's walking distance from the new Film Center.

The new film center is in the 900 block of State Street. It has five theatres and 900 seats. The films will begin in the morning. as early as 8 a.m. then go into the late night hours.

"When the film festival comes to town we already see a large increase in business and we expect this will multiple what we've seen in the past, " said

The Blue Owl restaurant owner. "You can take the food from right here and walk over the festival like 200 feet and afterwards when everything else is closed the Blue Owl will be open for you until midnight, Friday and Saturday."

At each event there's always a buzz about after parties. Ellis said, "we do have a couple of film makers that will be hosting their own private after party in our location."

Talking about the films after viewing one and doing it at a local establishment nearby is part of the festival experience. Ajlouni says, .people come here to digest the shows and talk to each other about what they have just witnessed and have a drink and just settle down."

This year along with getting the festival crowd the businesses here will also see an increase in foot traffic on Valentine's day and Super Bowl Sunday which fall within the festival schedule. "There are always events every year year that bring in a critical mass and the film festival is definitely one of them. I think it is extra exciting because there are stars that show up," said Ellis.