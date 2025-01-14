Skip to Content
Los Olivos teen raised $10k in three days for L.A. fire relief

Aliyah Redding of Dunn High School in Los Olivos has raised over $10k in three days for L.A. fire relief.
TEENS 4 L.A.
LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - Aliyah Redding watched the fires spread on the news with an especially sinking heart, having come from the very neighborhoods that are now ash.

Seeking assistance from the close adults in his life, he partnered with "Another Awesome Day," a non-profit focusing on teen mental health and suicide awareness.

In partnership with the organization, Aliyah and his friend Kyle Godwin created a digital infrastructure that has raised over $10,000 in three days, and continues to grow.

The campaign remains open, the QR codes active, and anyone is encouraged to donate, regardless of where you are on the globe.

Jarrod Zinn

