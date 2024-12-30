Shooting at NYC store wounds 6, including a mom and her 12-year-old daughter

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say six people have been shot at a New York City convenience store as attackers followed their targets inside. They ended up wounding bystanders including a woman and her 12-year-old daughter. It happened Monday evening in the Bronx. Police interim Chief of Department John Chell says one of the targets grabbed the woman as a shield, and she ended up shot in the stomach while the person who grabbed her went unscathed. Others were shot in their arms and legs. There’s no immediate word on the injured people’s conditions. Investigators haven’t determined a motive for the gunfire or made any arrests. But they believe the two shooters were aiming for people in a group standing standing outside the store.

