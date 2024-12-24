Russian cargo ship sinks in the Mediterranean, leaving 2 crew missing

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue agency and the Russian Foreign Ministry say a Russian cargo ship sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria, leaving two crewmembers missing. Spanish authorities rescued 14 of the Ursa Major’s crew from a lifeboat and transferred them to southeastern Spain, the agency said. The Russian ministry said the ship started sinking following an explosion in the engine room. Authorities said a Russian warship arrived later on Monday to oversee rescue operations and that the 142-meter (466-foot) -long vessel sank around midnight. On board the vessel were empty containers and two cranes, Spanish authorities said.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.