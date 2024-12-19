Biden may visit Pope Francis in final international trip of his presidency, AP sources say
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is considering a visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis in early January for what would likely be the final international trip of his presidency. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. The people who were familiar with planning for the potential visit spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the White House deliberations. Both stressed that the visit hasn’t yet been finalized. Asked about the potential Vatican visit, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that he had “no travel to speak to today.” The Vatican spokesman declined to confirm or deny any visit.