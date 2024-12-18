Bills QB Josh Allen credits fiancee Hailee Steinfeld with influencing his MVP-caliber season

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The reason Josh Allen is making his NFL MVP case this season while playing with such joyful abandon is obvious to Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins.

It must be love.

“There’s something about it,” Dawkins said Wednesday, referring to the quarterback’s recent engagement to actor/singer Hailee Steinfeld.

“When you’re in this world that we’re in, and a lot of people pulling at you and a lot of sources of ups and downs of a roller coaster, and you have that one stable person that you can rely on and go home and hug and get a laugh no matter what, I think that’s dope,” Dawkins said. “And that’s what I think is going on.”

Allen didn’t deny it.

“She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best,” Allen told The Associated Press.

Allen and the Bills (11-3) have been on a roll for much of this season and host the New England Patriots (3-11) on Sunday. With five games remaining, Buffalo clinched its fifth straight AFC East title, defeated AFC-leading Kansas City (13-1) and is coming off a 48-42 win over Detroit (12-2).

What’s curious is how the quarterback has stepped up his game to an even higher level since proposing to Steinfeld on Nov. 22 during the Bills’ bye week.

In the three games since, Allen has combined for 14 touchdowns — seven passing, six rushing and one receiving on a pass he completed to Amari Cooper, who lateraled it back to the quarterback. And it would’ve been 15 TDs if his basketball-like chest pass over a flat-footed Detroit defender to a wide-open tight end Dalton Kincaid in the end zone had not been negated by an offensive holding penalty.

Overall, Allen’s 37 total TDs are tied for the NFL lead with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. On Sunday, he became the first NFL player to throw at least three touchdown passes and rush for at least two more in consecutive games.

The Bills, meanwhile, have combined for 90 points in their past two, including a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and scored 30 or more in eight straight to match a single-season NFL record last set by Denver in 2013.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady joked that he wants to incorporate some of Allen’s trick plays into practice to show they’re actually part of the game plan.

“It would make us look like better coaches,” Brady said.

“But I mean, that’s him, right? He throws passes to himself. And then he can chest pass, and we’ll see what’s next,” he added. “He’s having a lot of fun playing out there. He’s in great control, great command, all the confidence in the world in him, and why not?”

Allen’s relationship with Steinfeld began in the spring of 2023, when pictures emerged of the two having dinner in New York City.

Steinfeld, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 2010 remake of “True Grit,” has since become a regular at Bills games. The couple have posted pictures of themselves in Paris and hosting a Halloween party.

Without mentioning Steinfeld, the 28-year-old Allen acknowledged he’s playing the best football of his seven-year NFL career while enjoying himself at the same time.

“I’m just playing this game, the same game that I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. And that’s kind of what it comes down to,” Allen said. “What I get to do is really fun, and I want to have as much fun as possible.”

Dawkins sees that positive energy rubbing off on the team.

“Everybody’s smiling. We’re not just smiling because it’s Christmas. We’re not just smiling because we’re winning, but because the energy is right,” he said. “Josh is the head of our football team. When that is right, everything is right.”

NOTES: LB Matt Milano was projected as being a limited participant in a walkthrough practice after hurting his groin last weekend. … CB Rasul Douglas (knee), S Damar Hamlin (rib) and S Taylor Rapp (neck) were listed as limited after not playing against Detroit. … Also listed as limited were WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder) and LB Dorian Williams (elbow).

