14-year-old stabs a Thai-Australian schoolmate to death in a fight, Thai police say

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say a 14-year-old has been arrested on charges alleging that he stabbed a Thai-Australian schoolmate to death in a fight after having an ongoing feud. A police official in Chonburi province outside Bangkok said the suspect told investigators he and the victim harbored a mutual dislike from school and arranged a fight that the suspect appeared to lose. Police said the suspect then grabbed a knife and stabbed the other boy in the back Tuesday. Police charged him with causing fatal physical harm to another person and a weapons offense. He was release on bail by a juvenile court. The maximum sentence under the charges is 15 years’ imprisonment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.