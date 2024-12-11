Ontario premier says US energy exports will be cut off if Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s largest province says he will cut off energy to the United States if President-elect Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products. Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs. Ontario Premier says they will go to the extend of cutting off energy to the U.S.. Ford says Canada will use every tool in its tool box. About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of U.S. electricity imports as well. Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for and investing for national security.

