Is it a military drill? China deploys ships and planes around Taiwan but remains mum

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s secretive military appears to be up to something around Taiwan, but it’s unclear exactly what. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it had detected a dozen Chinese naval ships and 47 military planes in the past 24 hours but no live-fire activity as in previous drills. Taiwan’s military has been bracing for possible exercises by China in response to a recent overseas trip by Taiwan’s president that included Hawaii and Guam, an American territory. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes the self-governing island having official interactions with the United States and other countries.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.