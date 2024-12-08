Moderate to strong quakes strike western Aleutian Islands and offshore

AMCHITKA ISLAND, Alaska (AP) — A series of moderate to strong earthquakes struck Alaska’s western Aleutian Islands and offshore areas Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the area of Adak, Amchitka and Kiska islands some 1,350 miles west of Anchorage. Of the three islands, only Adak Island is inhabited. It has a population of about 300 people. The Alaska Earthquake Center reports nine quakes measuring at least magnitude 5.0 striking on or near the islands and in a cluster offshore to the south. Three of the quakes measured 6.0 or stronger, with the biggest a 6.3 temblor that struck offshore.

