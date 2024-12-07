Germany, France and Poland condemn use of force against protesters in Georgia
BERLIN (AP) — The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland have strongly condemned “the disproportionate use of force” against peaceful protesters and the targeting of the opposition and media representatives in Georgia. Mass protests there fueled by the governing party’s decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union entered a second week on Thursday, with police cracking down on demonstrators with increasing force. The three foreign ministers on Saturday called for the immediate release of opposition members.