How an Irish YouTuber turned a niche following into millions for charities with holiday livestreams

NEW YORK (AP) — An Irish YouTuber hopes to raise millions of dollars for charity this holiday season — and is using a popular gaming technology to rally his fans around the cause. Seán McLoughlin, also known as Jacksepticeye, is popular for his video game playthroughs and candid mental health content. His annual fundraiser, Thankmas, uses livestreaming technology to connect with fans as they donate money. Experts say the approach is a much more personable version of the old-school telethon. The hours-long special will be streamed live before a Los Angeles audience on Dec. 6 and feature guests include actor Jack Black. McLoughlin says: “If you want to do good things, the people are there, and they’ll listen.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.