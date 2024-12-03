Lawmakers in Georgia’s separatist region of Abkhazia reject encouraging Russian investment

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia’s breakaway province of Abkhazia on Tuesday rejected a bill offering privileges to Russian investors that sparked days of unrest and forced the regional leader to step down. Demonstrators in the Moscow-backed separatist region had stormed government buildings to protest the new bill allowing Russian investors to buy property in the Black Sea province. That forced the resignation of the region’s self-styled president. Abkhazia has relied on Moscow’s subsidies and hosted Russian troops, but many Abkhazians have been reluctant to allow Russian investors to get broader access to the lush region’s assets.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.