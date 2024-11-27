As delays plague Puerto Rico election certification process, judge issues ruling

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has yet to produce a certified vote tally for a single district almost a month after holding general elections. Then on Wednesday, a judge issued a ruling that sparked an outcry and threatened to further delay the certification process as the Jan. 2 swearing in looms. The judge, in response to a lawsuit, ordered Puerto Rico’s State Elections Commission to count early votes following ID verification even if the postal address used to request those votes is different from the one in the general voter registration.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.