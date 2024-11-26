Russian journalist jailed for 4 years for cooperating with a foreign organization

A court in far eastern Russia sentenced a journalist to four years in prison for cooperating with a foreign organization. The Zabaikalsky Regional Court in Chita said Nika Novak, 24, was found guilty of cooperating with a representative from a foreign media outlet, providing false materials discrediting Russia’s armed forces in exchange for money. It’s not clear why Novak was arrested, but she previously worked as a freelance reporter with U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, according to Siberia.Realities, which is part of RFE/RL. Russia has used foreign agent laws to crack down on freedom of speech, including against RFE/RL.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.