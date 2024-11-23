Mendoza throws for three touchdowns, Cal rallies over Stanford in Big Game for 24-21 win

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Jonathan Brady had two touchdown catches and the go-ahead score and California rallied to beat Stanford 24-21 on Saturday in the first Big Game as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Mendoza was under pressure on 3rd and 11 with under three minutes to play, but found a streaking Brady for a 22-yard touchdown, and Cal (6-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 24-21 lead after a two-point conversion.

Cal became bowl eligible with the win and has won four straight games in the rivalry, which began in 1892. The Bears will play in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

The Bears came back from a 21-7 second half deficit. Brady’s first touchdown came on a 30-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth to cut the lead to 21-16. Stanford (3-8, 2-6 ACC) stalled on its next drive, and Mendoza led the Bears on an 11-play, 98-yard drive for the lead. Stanford failed to get a first down on its final drive.

Justin Lamson – Stanford’s backup quarterback who typically enters the game in short-yardage situations – ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, both from two yards out to give the Cardinal a 14-0 lead after one. He has seven rushing touchdowns this season, setting the Stanford record by a quarterback.

Mendoza threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Trond Grizzell in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-7 after he had a 50-yard run earlier in the drive. Stanford took a 21-7 lead in the third quarter when running back Micah Ford took a pitch from Lamson and threw a two-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to Emmett Mosley V.

Stanford starting quarterback Ashton Daniels was 14 of 26 for 139 yards. He also had 21 carries for 63 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal snapped a six-game losing streak with an upset of No. 19 Louisville last week, but could not hold a two-score lead in the fourth quarter against their rivals on the road.

California: Cal won despite star running back Jaydn Ott continuing to struggle. The Bears were also held without a takeaway after entering the game third in the country in turnover margin.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Visits San Jose State on Friday to wrap up the season.

California: Visits No. 13 SMU on Saturday.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football