Catcher Matt Thaiss agrees to $1 million deal with Cubs, who acquired him from Angels this week

CHICAGO (AP) — Catcher Matt Thaiss has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs paying $1 million while in the major leagues and $400,000 while in the minors.

Thaiss was acquired Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels, who had designated him for assignment on Nov. 14.

A 29-year-old who made his major league debut in 2019, Thaiss has a .208 average with 22 homers and 79 RBIs in six major league seasons, all with the Angels. He hit .204 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 157 at-bats over 57 games this year.

