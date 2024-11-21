One Tech Tip: How to get started with Bluesky

LONDON (AP) — Looking for a new social media platform? You could try Bluesky, where the vibe is seemingly welcoming and there are noticeably fewer trolls. You can follow custom feeds set up by other users, or design your own. To help new users settle in, Bluesky has starter packs of recommended feeds and accounts to follow, which anyone can create and share. You can write posts of up to 300 characters and upload photos and videos of up to 60 seconds. Bluesky has a team of content moderators. But it’s also open sourcing its content moderation system so individuals or groups can set up their own content filters, or labelers.

