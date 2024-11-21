Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello to headline college football concert series in Atlanta

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello are gearing up to make their presence felt in a festive concert series leading up to college football’s national championship game. The College Football Playoff announced Thursday that the hitmakers will headline the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! starting Jan. 18 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The two-night series will be held before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20, the same day as the presidential inauguration and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Country music artists Kane Brown and Ashley Cooke will perform at the Allstate Championship Tailgate, which will kick off game day festivities for the national championship.

