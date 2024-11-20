From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek, players reflect on Rafael Nadal’s career and retirement

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s retirement from professional tennis has brought an outpouring of tributes from plenty of current or former players. That includes such stars of the sport as Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, along with plenty of others. Nadal is walking away at age 38 after a career that included 22 Grand Slam titles. His last match came Tuesday night in the Davis Cup, a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp as Spain was eliminated by the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.