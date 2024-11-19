Connecticut man comes forward with story of clergy sexual abuse in hopes of helping other victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has come forward to tell his story about being sexually abused by a priest when he was a child. Duane Gray spoke to reporters during a video conference Tuesday in the hopes it might help him and other clergy abuse victims heal. He disclosed that he reached a six-figure settlement with the Archdiocese of Hartford over his abuse claims. He said he was repeatedly abused in the mid-1970s from age 12 to age 14 by the Rev. Daniel McSheffery at St. George Church in Guilford. The archdiocese has paid more than $50 million to settle abuse claims against priests. A spokesperson says the archdiocese continues to apologize to victims and prevent abuse.

