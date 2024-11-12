Bangladesh asks Interpol for help in arresting ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special tribunal in Bangladesh has asked the international police organization Interpol to issue a red notice for the arrest of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with the deaths of hundreds of protesters. Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5 with her close aides and former ministers, ending a 15-year rule. Nobel Peace laurate Muhammad Yunus took over as the interim leader of the South Asian nation on Aug. 8, and later reconstituted the tribunal that once handled charges of crimes against humanity during the country’s 1971 independence war against Pakistan.