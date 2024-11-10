Thunder’s Holmgren will not return vs. Warriors with hip injury

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren left during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a right hip injury, and the team said he will not return.

Holmgren contested a layup by Andrew Wiggins and hit the floor hard, stayed on the ground for a while, then was helped off the court. He was not putting pressure on his right leg.

Holmgren was runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season and has been one of the league’s most efficient players this season. He entered the night averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game and already had four rebounds in five minutes of action on Sunday.

The Thunder, one of the deepest teams in the league, are suddenly thin in their frontcourt. Holmgren had moved from forward to center because newly-acquired big man Isaiah Hartenstein was out with a fractured left hand. The Thunder were also missing forward/center Jaylin Williams (right hamstring) and guard/forward Kenrich Williams (right knee).

