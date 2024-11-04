Skip to Content
Florida prosecutor says 17-year-old suspect in Halloween fatal shootings will be charged as adult

Published 9:54 am

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 17-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed two people and wounded seven others during a Halloween celebration which drew 75,000 revelers to the streets of downtown Orlando, Florida last week has been charged as an adult. Prosecutor Andrew Bain in Orlando, Florida said Monday that Jaylen Edgar is being charged as an adult with two second-degree murder with a firearm charges. Bain says the case will be presented to a grand jury which could decide to up the charges to first-degree murder. Orlando authorities say Edgar wounded an additional seven people besides the two men who were killed during the Halloween celebration.

