Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Donald Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Donald Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office. Kennedy is a prominent proponent of debunked public health claims. He is poised to lead health initiatives if Trump wins Tuesday’s presidential election. Kennedy made the declaration Saturday on the social media platform X. It was not immediately clear if Kennedy discussed the policy with Trump or his aides. Neither Trump’s campaign nor a spokesperson for Kennedy responded to questions Saturday evening. Kennedy traveled with Trump Friday and spoke at his rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin.