Harris makes unscheduled visit to New York City in the campaign’s final days
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has made an unscheduled visit to New York City, for a brief step away from the battleground states with just three days to go before Election Day. Harris departed on Air Force Two from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday evening and had been scheduled to travel to Detroit. A campaign official told reporters aboard Air Force Two mid-flight that Harris was taking a detour to New York, but would travel on later to Detroit ahead of a Sunday campaign appearance in battleground Michigan.