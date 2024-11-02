Skip to Content
News

Harris makes unscheduled visit to New York City in the campaign’s final days

By
New
Published 4:32 pm

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has made an unscheduled visit to New York City, for a brief step away from the battleground states with just three days to go before Election Day. Harris departed on Air Force Two from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday evening and had been scheduled to travel to Detroit. A campaign official told reporters aboard Air Force Two mid-flight that Harris was taking a detour to New York, but would travel on later to Detroit ahead of a Sunday campaign appearance in battleground Michigan.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content