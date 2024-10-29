Shohei Ohtani’s hometown waits another day for superstar’s first World Series title

AP Sports Writer

OSHU CITY, Japan (AP) — A small group of about 60 fans gathered Wednesday morning for a watch party at the city hall in Shohei Ohtani’s hometown in northern Japan.

They came dressed mostly in blue, the interlocking LA on their caps, to celebrate a World Series title for Ohtani, the Dodgers and this rural community.

They left disappointed.

The Yankees defeated the Dodgers 11-4, but there was no loss of confidence in Oshu City, located about 300 miles (500 kilometers) north of Tokyo.

“I would have been happy for the Dodgers to win all four games, but I didn’t mind losing one,” fan Yoshiyuki Kosaka said. “The Dodgers still have the advantage and I want them to win the World Series title tomorrow.”

Fans predicted their local superstar and the Dodgers — he played Little League and high school baseball here — would rally and clinch the series in Game 5. The Dodgers lead 3-1 and are still strong favorites in the best-of-seven series.

“The Dodgers were in a good mood yesterday and I hoped they would keep the momentum going and win today,” said another fan, Yoko Chiba. “But it ended not with the result I was hoping for.”

The fans made racket with their thunder sticks for a minute in the seventh with Ohtani batting and the Dodgers trailing 6-4. The plastic noisemakers even carried an encouraging message on the side: “The Pride of Oshu City.”

It didn’t help. Ohtani struck out and the noise stopped, typifying the morning.

Oshu Mayor Jun Kuranari offered confidence in Ohtani.

“Together with our local people, I hope that Ohtani, who is from here, will hit a smashing home run tomorrow,” he said.

