Israel approves two bills that could halt UNRWA’s aid delivery to Gaza. What does that mean?
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel’s parliament has passed bills banning the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Israel and the Palestinian territories and designating it a terror organization. The agency, known as UNRWA, is the main provider of aid in the Gaza Strip and provides education, health and other basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees across the region, including in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel accuses UNRWA of turning a blind eye to militant groups it says have infiltrated the agency to siphon off aid. The U.N. agency denies the allegations, saying it quickly responds to any allegations of wrongdoing by its employees.