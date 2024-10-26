Fernando Mendoza throws for career-high 364 yards as Cal routs Oregon State 44-7

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza passed for two touchdowns and a career-high 364 yards, and California beat Oregon State 44-7 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing skid.

Cal (4-4) led 31-0 at halftime and also saw star running back Jaydn Ott return after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. The Bears, who entered the game having dropped their last four games by a combined nine points, left little doubt about Saturday’s victory.

The Bears scored on their first drive when Mendoza caught an alert lateral from Jaivian Thomas as his running back was being tackled after a dump-off pass, and ran for a 9-yard touchdown — though he received credit for a touchdown pass. After an Oregon State three-and-out, Mendoza led the Bears back down the field in three plays, finding Nyziah Hunter for a 20-yard touchdown.

Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter and a 2-point conversion put Cal in front by four scores. Placekicker Derek Morris, who missed a potential game-winning 24-yard field goal last week against North Carolina State, made all five of his field goal attempts to tie a school record.

Mendoza was one yard shy of a 300-yard passing first half, and finished with a career-high passer rating of 178.3. Cal’s 31-point halftime lead was its largest since 2015.

Ott, who led the Pac-12 last year with 1,305 rushing yards, had 10 carries for 11 yards. He had a dynamic 22-yard touchdown in which he eluded several potential tacklers called back in the third quarter after replay determined he was down by contact.

Oregon State (4-4) cycled through three different quarterbacks as starter Gevani McCoy struggled. The Beavers have lost three straight after a 4-1 start to the season, and were held in the first half to 82 yards of offense and just four first downs. Backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson, who replaced McCoy, was 11 of 20 for 131 yards and a touchdown.

The two former Pac-12 foes played a non-conference game for the first time since 1960, with Cal moving to the ACC.

The takeaway

Oregon State: The Beavers dropped each of their last two games by one possession, but were not competitive on Saturday. McCoy, a transfer from Idaho, was benched in favor of Gulbranson after a 2-of-5 start and an interception, signaling a possible quarterback change moving forward. Third string quarterback Gabarri Johnson also appeared in a couple of plays.

California: The Bears, who have played better than their record indicates, were finally able to sustain a 60-minute effort in a convincing win after four straight crushing losses.

Up next

Oregon State: Is off next week before hosting San Jose State on Nov. 9.

California: Is off next week before playing at Wake Forest on Nov. 8.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25