Braves hire Tim Hyers as hitting coach, replacing Kevin Seitzer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves hired Tim Hyers as hitting coach Thursday after a shake-up of manager Brian Snitker’s staff.

The 53-year-old Hyers joins the Braves after spending the last three seasons in the same capacity with the Texas Rangers, where he was part of the World Series victory in 2023.

Hyers replaces Kevin Seitzer, who was among three coaches dumped by Atlanta shortly after an injury-plagued season ended with a two-game sweep by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.

Seitzer served as hitting coach for 10 years. Assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano also were fired by the Braves.

Hyers previously served as hitting coach for the Boston Red Sox from 2018 through 2021, preceded by a two-year stint as assistant hitting coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has worked with a dozen Silver Slugger winners in his career.

An Atlanta native, Hyers was a first baseman and outfielder who played a total of 133 games over four big league seasons with San Diego, Detroit and the Marlins.

