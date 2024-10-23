Pat Riley Court unveiled, and the Heat president is emotional as it happened

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley stood in front of 20,000 people on Wednesday night. And they all seemed to be cheering as the Miami Heat officially dedicated their home court in his honor.

But when it was time to end his remarks and close the halftime celebration of “Pat Riley Court,” the Basketball Hall of Famer and team president was speaking to just one person — his wife, Chris.

“It will end here one day. And that stamp here and that stamp over there, that’s what it’s all about, sweetie,” Riley said, pointing to the two spots on the court that now bear his signature and name. “We made it. We made it. I love you. Thank you.”

Plenty of former players — Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic, Mike Miller and Jamal Mashburn among them — came back for the celebration, and many others sent acknowledgements to Riley. Getting the court named for him was not his idea; Heat managing general partner Micky Arison told Riley of the move on Sept. 22, catching him completely by surprise.

“This is beyond even my imagination of a reward for a man’s life’s work,” Riley said. “We are huge dreamers and Micky has made mine. It wasn’t something I wanted or pursued, but I’m going to take it.”

Riley came to Miami in 1995 to become coach and team president. He stepped down from coaching twice — first in 2003, then again and for good in 2008 — but not before leading Miami to its first title in 2006.

When he gave up coaching for the final time, he promoted Erik Spoelstra to be his replacement. Spoelstra is entering Year 17 in the role.

“I just think it’s a really special moment, not only for myself but for so many of us in the building,” said Spoelstra, who — along with the rest of his coaches — wore Nike Cortez sneakers Wednesday as a tribute to Riley, who preferred them when he coached. “These years are going by fast; 30 years is just like a blink of an eye. He’s brought us all along on the ride and we’re forever grateful for that. He’s given us a blueprint to follow that leads to winning.”

The piece of the court that Riley got as a commemorative plaque read “On September 1, 1995, the future of the Miami Heat changed forever.” Alonzo Mourning, now a Heat vice president, was the first big-name player that Riley brought to South Florida.

“Coach, 30 years ago you welcomed me to this franchise with an open heart and a singular vision to host a championship parade down Biscayne Boulevard,” Mourning said. “And since our very first season here in Miami, you’ve done nothing but deliver on that vision again and again and again — with a blend of class and competitiveness that this game has never and will never witness again.”

Riley pointed out that he coached 188 players in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York and Miami — more than 100 of them in his Heat days alone. He thanked them, thanked his staff, other executives, his family and more.

But it was his wife, who helped organize Wednesday’s event, who was the centerpiece of his remarks over and over again. Riley even detailed how they met.

“I want to get this one right,” Riley said. “It was one summer night on a crowded mezzanine in San Diego and I saw perfect. The most beautiful woman ever, her flowered summer dress swaying softly as she walked towards me. Saw those hazel eyes and my heart leapt. … I went for her like Udonis Haslem is going to go for a loose ball on that court right there.”

The Heat even aired the clip of the private meeting where Arison told Riley that he and his son Nick, the team’s CEO, decided that the court would bear his name. Riley looked shocked.

“Enjoy it,” Arison told Riley. “It’s going to be there forever.”

___

