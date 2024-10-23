Florida teachers unions head to trial over anti-union law
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s teachers unions are heading back to court in a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of requirements for certain unions. A trial is scheduled to begin Thursday morning at a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. The case targets a law that sets a higher threshold for membership requirements and prohibits unions from automatically deducting dues from members’ paychecks. Unions representing first responders are exempt. Leaders of the teachers unions argue the law is designed to punish Gov. Ron DeSantis’ critics in organized labor, while carving out exceptions for his political allies. DeSantis said when he signed the law that it would lead to more take-home pay for teachers.