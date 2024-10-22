Rwandan genocide survivors describe the 1994 mass killings at a Paris trial
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Rwandan genocide survivors have told their testimonies at a Paris court where a former doctor is on trial for his alleged role in the 1994 mass killings of more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. Eugène Rwamucyo is charged with genocide, complicity, crimes against humanity and conspiring to prepare those crimes. He has denied any wrongdoing. Several witnesses traveled to Paris to give graphic descriptions of the mass killings. If found guilty, Rwamucyo is facing life in prison.