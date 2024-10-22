Rams receiver Puka Nacua designated for return to practice following Week 1 knee injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has been designated to return to practice after missing five games with a knee injury.

The Rams made the announcement about their Pro Bowl receiver Tuesday. Los Angeles hosts Minnesota on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Nacua was the most productive rookie receiver in NFL history last season, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards — both league records for rookies — and six touchdowns. The fifth-round draft pick also set NFL rookie records for the most catches in a game (15 against San Francisco) and yards receiving in a playoff game (181 against Detroit).

But Nacua was slowed in training camp by a knee injury this year. He caught four passes for 35 yards in the Rams’ season opener against the Lions before leaving the game in the first half with a knee injury, eventually going on injured reserve.

The Rams (2-4) have struggled without Nacua and fellow starting receiver Cooper Kupp, who got hurt in Week 2 against Arizona. Kupp returned to practice last week, and McVay is optimistic the Super Bowl 56 MVP will play against the Vikings.

Matthew Stafford has struggled for consistent production without his top targets, passing for 1,392 yards with just three touchdown passes — 31st in the NFL — and four interceptions. Stafford’s 154 yards passing in the Rams’ 20-15 victory over Las Vegas last Sunday were his fewest in a game during his four seasons with the Rams.

Los Angeles’ leading receiver this season is Tutu Atwell, who has 23 catches for 332 yards.

