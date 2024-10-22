Harris says Democrats are ready if Trump tries to prematurely declare victory
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris says her team is prepared to challenge Donald Trump if he tries to prematurely declare victory in the 2024 election — but first she’s focused beating the Republican nominee. Harris spoke to NBC News Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. She said the Democrats “have the resources and the expertise” should Trump try to subvert the election. Trump has been criminally charged with trying to overturn the 2020 election, and refuses to admit he lost to President Joe Biden. After a failed legal effort to overturn the results, a mob of Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, attacking law enforcement in an effort to stop the certification of the race.