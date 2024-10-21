US defense chief visits Kyiv for talks on how to keep supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. His trip comes hours after a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushes Western partners to keep providing military support for the war. Austin said on X Monday that his fourth visit shows that the United States continues to stand by Ukraine. Ukraine is having difficulty holding back a ferocious Russian campaign along the eastern front that is gradually compelling Kyiv’s forces to give up ground. Zelenskyy is urging Western allies to support his so-called ‘victory plan’ to end the almost three-year war.