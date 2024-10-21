Slack researcher discusses the fear, loathing and excitement surrounding AI in the workplace
AP Technology Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Artificial intelligence’s recent rise to the forefront of business has left most office workers wondering how often they should be using the technology and worried about whether a computer will eventually replace them. Those were among the highlights of a recent study conducted by workplace communications platform Slack. After conducting in-depth interviews with 5,000 desktop workers, Slack concluded there are five AI persona, ranging from gung-ho adopters known as “Maximalists” to the “Rebels” who are staunchly resisting the technological shift. The Associated Press recently discussed the opportunities and challenges surrounding AI at work with Christina Janzer, Slack’s senior vice president of research and analytics.