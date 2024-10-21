Micah Parsons isn’t sure his 1st NFL injury absence will end when Cowboys visit 49ers

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons isn’t sure if the first injury absence of the two-time All-Pro pass rusher’s NFL career will end in a pivotal game for his Dallas Cowboys against rival San Francisco.

If Parsons is watching from the sideline Sunday night in California because of his high ankle sprain, it will just extend his absence to a third game.

“It’s been a challenging time for me,” Parsons said Monday as the Cowboys (3-3) returned from their bye week. “It’s been a lot of time for me to reflect on myself and how I can get better and what things I can do to help this team get better. I’m using this time away. I just can’t wait to get back out there.”

Parsons was out for a 20-17 victory at Pittsburgh and a 47-9 loss to Detroit, the latter a third consecutive home defeat in which the Dallas defense could do nothing to stop the opponent. It’s actually four in a row when a wild-card loss to Green Bay last January is included.

The visit to the 49ers (3-4) will be a month and a day since Parsons was injured in the second half of a 20-15 win at the New York Giants. Before that, his only missed game was because of COVID-19 his rookie year.

The 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year was there for the first two home games this season, not to mention the 48-32 shocker against the Packers that ended Dallas’ 2023 season.

So there’s plenty for Parsons and the rest of the defense to fix against the injury-riddled 49ers. There also could be other reinforcements.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks could return after missing a game with calf and shoulder issues.

Cornerback DaRon Bland, who set an NFL record last season with five interception returns for touchdowns, could make his season debut coming off surgery for a stress fracture in his foot. Bland’s two-week practice window coming off injured reserve was activated before the Detroit game.

The Cowboys are in the bottom third of the NFL in overall and rushing defense and 31st in scoring defense. Takeaways that have been staples for three seasons are nearly nonexistent (five through six games).

“Just how I can make others around me better,” Parsons said when asked what he had been reflecting on during the absence. “I think about watching the film … things that I could do to set up others to win better and things like that. It’s a good thing these guys are getting the experience they can right now.”

Parsons said the athletic training staff and the coaches will have plenty of say in whether he plays. The Cowboys kept him off injured reserve, which means they considered the visit to the 49ers a reasonable target for his return.

“My hopes are always very high,” Parsons said. “I love great challenges. I love being able to beat the odds. As I said, I’m going to put this up to my trainers and my coaching staff.”

Coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons was among several getting treatment throughout the open week.

“I’m always appreciative and impressed with that,” McCarthy said. “You couldn’t tell it was an off week, really, just based on the number of guys I’ve seen in the building rolling through here throughout the week. Micah is making progress.”

Two other injury questions that will need answers this week come from a pair of rookies in left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder). Guyton was active but didn’t play against the Lions. Carson has missed three games.

