The Dodgers advance to World Series matchup with the Yankees after eliminating the Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS

Published 8:24 pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers advance to World Series matchup with the Yankees after eliminating the Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS.

Associated Press

