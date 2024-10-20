President Biden and first lady toast a reimagined White House tour that she’s unveiling on Monday
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday toasted the unveiling of a long-awaited reimagined public White House tour. The couple held a dinner in celebration of the first lady’s update of the White House public tour. The updates will be unveiled on Monday. President Biden, who is not seeking reelection, said in a speech to guests that he and the first lady hope to “inspire future generations to write the next chapter” of the White House’s history after their last four years as “temporary renters” in the “People’s House.” Jill Biden, who led the revamp of the White House tour, called it the beginning of a “new chapter of White House public tours.”