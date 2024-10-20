In Mexico’s bloodied Sinaloa state, police and prosecutors conspired to cover up opponent’s killing
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police, prosecutors and forensic examiners in the northern Mexico state of Sinaloa all conspired to cover up the killing of an opponent of the ruling-party state governor, using a blood-stained truck found at the crime scene. The bombshell statement by federal prosecutors backs up the version of imprisoned drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. Zambada claims he was kidnapped on July 25 by another drug capo, who turned them both in to U.S. authorities. Zambada said political opponent Héctor Cuén was murdered on July 25 at the same ranch where he was kidnapped. Federal prosecutors said Sunday Cuén’s blood was found at the ranch.