Sergent and Reed connect for 2 TDs to lead San Diego over Marist 34-6

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grant Sergent threw two of his three touchdown passes to Ja’Seem Reed, who had 162 yards receiving, and San Diego beat winless Marist 34-6 on Saturday.

Sergent was 11-of-22 passing for 202 yards and Reed finished with eight catches. Josh Heverly also made a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter for San Diego (3-2, 1-1 Pioneer League). Isaiah Smith added 104 yards rushing on 14 carries for the Toreros.

San Diego’s Eric Haney returned an interception 46 yards into the end zone about two minutes into the game. Sergent’s 21-yard TD pass to Reed made it 14-0 late in the first quarter. The pair connected on an 18-yard touchdown just before halftime to stretch the lead to 24-6.

Sonny Mannino completed 16 of 26 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown and interception for Marist (0-6, 0-3).

The Toreros avenged last season’s 30-15 loss to Marist and lead the series 16-1.

