San Jose State defeats Wyoming 24-14 with help from Nash’s 11th TD reception this season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Nash caught a touchdown pass for a school-record seventh straight game and San Jose State defeated Wyoming 24-14 on Saturday.

Nash, who came in with a nation-leading 62 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns, had 10 more catches against the Cowboys (1-6, 1-2 Mountain West) for 98 yards. His 17-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half gave the Spartans (5-2, 3-1) a 14-0 lead.

Kyler Halvorsen extended the lead with a 26-yard field goal that came after a 57-yard pass to Justin Lockhart. The Spartans made it 24-7 on Jabari Bates’ 19-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

Walker Eget was 20 of 38 for 318 yards passing, a touchdown and two interceptions for San Jose. Floyd Chalk IV had 91 yards on 12 catches with a touchdown. Lockhart finished with 129 yards receiving on just four catches.

Evan Svoboda and Kaden Anderson combined to go 18 of 38 for 310 yards passing and a touchdown apiece. Svoboda was intercepted once and Anderson twice. John Michael Gyllenborg had 137 yards receiving with a touchdown on five catches. Wyoming rushed for just 56 yards.

There were seven turnovers in the game, four by San Jose.

