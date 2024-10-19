Man charged in NYC subway chokehold death set to stand trial
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged with manslaughter for placing a man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train last year will soon have his day in court. The trial of Daniel Penny in the May 2023 death of Jordan Neely opens Monday in Manhattan. Witnesses say Neely, who was Black, had been shouting and begging for money on a Manhattan train when Penny, who is white, held him in a chokehold for more than three minutes. Penny has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Neely’s death became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over racial injustice.