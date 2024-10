SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews are on scene of a 50-acre wildland fire at 3272 Giraldi Road in San Luis Obispo.

The fire could stretch to 150 acres and is currently 5% contained, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The fire first broke out around 12:20 p.m. Saturday and more information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.